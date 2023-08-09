Kenyan telecom operator Airtel Kenya will spend at least $150 million (21.5 billion shillings) over the next three years to expand its network coverage by setting up an additional 649 new network sites across the East African country.

The company has made over $1 billion worth of investments in the country since inception, Business Daily newspaper reported, citing CEO Ashish Malhotra.

The majority of investments were made in the last three years.

“$150 million is what we require for incremental investments in the coming two to three years from a network perspective alone,” he said, revealing plans for more shops, launching affordable routers, etc.

