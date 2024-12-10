RAK Properties, the ADX-listed property developer focussed on the Ras Al Khaimah emirate, announced on Tuesday that is has completed the design phase for its upcoming Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, located in Hayat Island on Mina,

The resort's design was developed in collaboration with global architecture and design firm Gensler, RAK Properties said in a press statement.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah will span an area of 33,580 square metres (sqm) and feature 156 keys including junior and executive suites and sky villas.

The resort is anticipated to open in 2027.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.