IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is celebrating the significant milestone of 100 open hotels for its voco brand within just seven years.

Launched in 2018 and known for offering distinct and thoughtful guest experiences, voco has quickly become the fastest growing brand within IHG’s Premium collection, having achieved record development activity levels across openings and signings in 2024, with properties in over 25* countries and further market entries in Türkiye, Malaysia and Aruba set for the next two years.

The brand has seen incredible growth momentum since its launch. In 2023, it had 100 open & pipeline hotels and since then has almost doubled both its system and pipeline, reflecting the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and in line with its strategy to accelerate IHG’s ability to capture conversion opportunities.

Voco now has 100 hotels open across 25 countries with a further 95 properties in the pipeline (numbers as of March 31).

The success of the brand comes from its flexible approach to design and an operational framework perfect for conversions, allowing owners to benefit quickly from IHG’s enterprise platform, with limited upfront costs. voco offers individual properties the opportunity to join a distinctive brand portfolio, where thoughtful, tailored enhancements create a big impact while preserving each hotel’s unique character.

Ginger Taggart, Vice President, Global Crowne Plaza and voco hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are so proud to have opened 100 voco hotels in less than seven years. The brand has grown faster, pushed further and continues to exceed expectations every year.”

"We’re now open in more than 25 countries, from the UK to Australia, Singapore and the US, and as we continue to redefine premium hospitality, voco has proven its success to our owners and our guests. We see our owners around the world benefit from fast access to our enterprise platform and from IHG’s high levels of guest satisfaction globally. With a pipeline of 95 hotels, we are on track to achieve our initial goal of 200 voco hotels around the world within 10 years of launch. A huge thank you to our colleagues, owners and partners for supporting voco’s growth and success.”

Anchored by the brand hallmarks 'Come on in', 'Me time', and 'voco life', voco creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts, voco is known for a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct, with each property reflecting its own individual charm. These are properties where guests can enjoy something refreshingly different, underpinned by the reliability of a trusted global brand.