Abu Dhabi-based Masdar City announced on Friday the ground-breaking for Masdar City Square (MC2) commercial project, which will also include Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero energy office building.

The master developer said in a press statement that the MC2 development covers an area of 29,000 square metres (sqm) and will supply a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 50,000 sqm.

It said work on the development, which includes seven single- and multi-tenant office buildings and a parking facility and incorporates the existing International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Headquarters will begin this year and finish in 2024.

Six of the MC2 buildings will be 4-Pearl Estidama, LEED Platinum, and WELL Gold certified, the statement said, adding that the MC2 Headquarters building would be Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero energy office building.

In 2017, Masdar City had announced the completion of its Eco-Villa Project, the UAE’s first net-zero energy villa.

Faithful+Gould is project management consultant; global architectural and consulting firm Woods Bagot is the design and construction supervision consultant and ASGC is the main contractor for MC2, according to the statement.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is currently constructing the world’s tallest, largest, and smartest government Net Zero Energy building Al-Shera’a, which will serve as the utility’s new headquarters.

In 2021, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to commit to achieving net zero emissions through its UAE Net-Zero by 2050.

