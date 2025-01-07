Developers launched 43 housing projects in Abu Dhabi emirate in 2024 and 10 of them belong to Aldar Properties, according to an official report.

The projects, based mostly on islands off the emirate, include the construction of nearly 10,000 houses, said the report published by the Municipality’s website “Dari”.

Saadiyat Island emerged as the largest destination of such projects, attracting 10 housing schemes, the report said.

“All the 10 housing projects on Saadiyat belong to Aldar Properties....last year also witnessed the registration of 12 other projects involving commercial land sales.”

Saadiyat, nearly 500 metres off Abu Dhabi coast, is the scene of several housing, commercial and cultural projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

