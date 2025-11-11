Abu Dhabi Airports announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with UK-based Skyports Infrastructure for the development of a commercial vertiport network to support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations across the Abu Dhabi emirate.

The company said in a press statement that construction of two vertiports at Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI) is already underway with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The two vertiports will enable the first point-to-point eVTOL route in the emirate while enhancing airport-city connectivity.

Abu Dhabi will host more than 10 public vertiports at key urban and transit locations, according to the press statement.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Skyports will jointly work on the design, construction and engineering of each vertiport, alongside the supply and installation of all equipment and technology required for vertiport operations. Once construction is complete, both parties intend to partner on the operation of each vertiport, including passenger handling, security processing, cargo operations and integration with the eVTOL operators.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Skyports is building first of the four vertiports planned for Dubai, and has signed agreements to develop vertiports in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The vertiport network in Ras Al Khaimah will serve Al Marjan Island, Jebel Jais, RAK International Airport and Al Hamra while in Ajman, the firm will work with Ajman Transport to identify suitable locations for vertiports, and support technical preparations for future commercial eVTOL operations.

Meanwhile, construction of Dubai’s first vertiport 'DXV', next to Dubai International Airport, is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2026, Skyports had announced in a Linkedin post in August 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

