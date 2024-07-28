MUSCAT: In a remarkable first year since its inception, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has laid a robust foundation for Sultan Haitham City, Muscat’s premier urban development. Launched on May 31, 2023, at the Al Barakah Palace in Muscat, the project has seen a series of substantial agreements that collectively account for the development of 6,986 residential units. These agreements signify a strategic commitment to urban growth and innovation, underscoring the city’s vision for a sustainable and vibrant future.

One of the flagship agreements was signed with Al Siyabi International Group for the development of Neighbourhood 10 (Hay Al Wafa). This ambitious project involves an investment of RO 208 million to construct 1,644 residential units over a sprawling 770,137 square metres (sqm) of land, with a built-up area of 415,860 sqm. During the first year, 513 units were already sold and 78% sales were achieved for the first and second phases of the Hay Al Wafa within a 3-month span, marking a significant milestone in Sultan Haitham City's development journey.

Another notable agreement was inked with Dream Villa Development for Neighbourhood 6B. This project, with an investment of RO 6.6 million, will feature 47 residential units across 33,579 sqm of land and a built-up area of 20,005 sqm. Impressively, within just one month of the sales launch, 10 residential units have already been sold, reflecting the high demand and confidence in the project.

Rumman International is set to develop Neighbourhood 12 B&A, involving a substantial investment of RO 204.9 million. This development will include 1,001 residential units spread over 378,307 sqm of land, with a built-up area of 409,794 sqm. This agreement underscores the scale and ambition of Sultan Haitham City’s residential offerings.

In a significant boost to the city’s housing capacity, ASAAS will develop Neighbourhood 8 with an investment of RO 184.2 million. This project will encompass 1,333 residential units, covering a land area of 451,963 sqm and a built-up area of 368,449 sqm. This development is poised to enhance the urban landscape significantly.

Sarooj Construction has been entrusted with the development of Neighbourhood A13, with an investment of RO 31.6 million. This project will consist of 287 residential units, spanning a land area of 86,053 sqm and a built-up area of 63,192 sqm. This agreement further diversifies the housing options within Sultan Haitham City.

Adrak Developers LLC will undertake the development of Neighbourhood 12D, with an investment of RO 38.7 million. This project will feature 339 residential units on a 56,166 sqm plot, with a built-up area of 77,559 sqm. This development is expected to contribute significantly to the city’s residential landscape.

In a move that highlights the scale of Sultan Haitham City’s vision, Al Ahly Sabbour Developments will develop Neighbourhoods 12C, 12E, and 12F with a total investment of RO 439 million. This expansive project will comprise 2,219 residential units, spanning a land area of 420,864 sqm and a built-up area of 879,247 sqm.

Lastly, the development of Neighbourhood 6A by tibiaan involves an investment of RO 13.4 million. This project will feature 116 residential units across a 58,181 square meter plot, with a built-up area of 31,543 sqm. This agreement reflects the diverse range of residential projects within the city.

For the first phase (2024-2030), Sultan Haitham City aims to cover a land area of 7,045,455 sqm, housing a population of 50,091 within 9,924 housing units and a building area of 3,510,571 sqm. The overall plan for Sultan Haitham City encompasses a land area of 14,800,000 sqm, with a 20,000 residential units, and total residence capacity of 106,463 and extensive landscaping covering 2,900,000 sqm, including a 1,640,000 sqm central park and wadi.

In its inaugural year, Sultan Haitham City has set a precedent for urban development, marked by strategic investments and expansive residential projects that promise to transform Muscat's urban landscape.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

