PARIS- Shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday it will invest $33 million as part of a 10-year contract it won to operate the container terminal at Lebanon's Beirut port.

The contract award was announced earlier on Thursday by Lebanon's public works and transport minister following a tender process.

