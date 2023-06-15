Tunisia - Some twenty Tunisian companies operating in the trade and industry sectors will be taking part in the third China-Africa economic and trade expo, to be held from June 29 to July 2 in Changsha, in central China.

African and Chinese businesspersons, experts and representatives of international financial institutions and chambers of commerce will be taking part in this event, which aims to strengthen Chinese-African cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion said on Wednesday.

A China-Africa trade index will be published for the first time during this third expo. It will serve as a barometer for companies engaged in business and trade cooperation with their African partners.

On this occasion, Minister of Trade Kalthoum Ben Rejab received a Chinese delegation led by government representative of Changsha, capital of the Chinese province of Hunan Lui Zhiren. The delegation included business operators in various sectors such as automotive components.

The Minister stressed her department's commitment to enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations and boosting investment, while working to reduce Tunisia's trade deficit with China.

She suggested streamlining access for Tunisian products to the Chinese market, particularly in the agricultural sector, adding that this would help achieve the objectives expected by both parties.

«Tunisia enjoys a strategic geographical location that enables it to act as a platform between Africa and Europe, especially as it is a signatory to regional free trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).»

In turn, Lui Zhiren voiced his country's determination to strengthen cooperation and investment with Tunisia, welcoming the progress made in bilateral relations in recent years.

He also referred to strengthening trade with Tunisia, particularly in agricultural and food products (dates, olive oil, etc.), describing them as «quality products.»

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to promote initiatives to encourage trade and investment and to develop the competitiveness of products.

In 2019, Tunisia took part in the first China-Africa economic and trade expo, with the participation of five olive oil exporting companies.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).