China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) said on Monday that the green hydrogen pilot project in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has commenced operation.

China’s first solar-to-hydrogen project includes a photovoltaic (PV) power generation complex, power transmission and distribution lines, and facilities for water electrolysis hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and transportation, and supporting auxiliary production.

The Kuqa pilot project aims to produce 20,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by using solar power to electrolyse water, along with the capacity to store 210,000 cubic metres of hydrogen and transport 28,000 cubic metres per hour.

The project supplies hydrogen to Sinopec's Tahe Refining & Chemical, reducing the plant’s reliance on fossil fuel-based electricity for hydrogen production, and reduce 485,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)