The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has sensitised exporters and potential exporters in Ondo state on the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC).

Speaking during the one-day sensitization exercise on the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC) of the people’s Republic of China, the Executive Director/CEO, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, said the programme became necessary to enlighten Nigeria exporters on the Chinese import requirement.

Represented by the State Coordinator, NEPC, Ondo state Coordinating office, Mrs. Iyabode Abe, said the event aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s export potential and strengthening trade relations with China.

Abe added that the exercise also aimed at helping exporters navigate the complexities in exporting and to ensure that the quality of Made-in-Nigeria products to be exported into China avoid rejection.

According to her, the sensitization is to create awareness on the existence and operations of the GACC scheme the Nigerian exporting public and also to increase the value and volume of Nigeria trade with China.

She said “The policy requires all overseas food manufacturers, processors and storage facilities to register under the GACC and ensure compliance with Chinese import policies before they can export to China.

“Prior to now, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) were registered by the Chinese Authority as facilitators for Nigerian products under this new programme / policy.

“However, in order to fast track the clearance of exports from Nigeria, the Nigeria Regional Investment and Trade Office (RITO) in Shanghai, China requested for the accreditation of the Nigerian Export Promotion Counc (NEPC) to further enhance the processes.

“Consequently, the NEPC was appointed the competent authority in Nigeria for the GACC in November 2022. This was in recognition of the Council’s pivotal role in the export commodities Made-in-Nigeria products.

“The implication of the new policy is that no agricultural products from Nigeria are allowed into China without prior registration of the Companie and their products under the scheme with competent Authority (NEPC)”

She, however, said the development will help to enhance foreign exchange earnings into the Nigerian economy, maintain a database of Nigeria companies under the GACC scheme by the Council andeducate them on the spot on how to register on the GACC platform.

She explained that “the Council has in recent times been inundated with complaints of cargos arriving in China and could not be cleared or released.

“It is therefore expected that after this sensitization exercise these issues will be addressed. Exporters will be properly guided before shipping their products to China”

She disclosed that the Council has registered 67 companies under (7) different products on the scheme, which include sorghum/millet, sesame seed, dried split ginger, cocoa beans, cashew nuts, dried cassava chips and Cassia-Tora.

Abe in her welcome address, said the programme will help to demystify the GACC’s administrative processes and provide practical guidance on how to meet the requirements for exporting to China.

“Through initiatives like this. we are not only enhancing the capacity of our exporters but also fostering stronger trade relations between Nigeria and China.

“This is a valuable opportunity to learn from experts, network with peers and gain insights that will be instrumental in your export journey”.

