Midea Egypt, a unit of China’s top manufacturer of electric appliances Midea Group, has started commercial operations at its new dishwasher production line in TEDA Suez in SCZONE.

The production line is part of Midea Egypt’s $110 million export-oriented plant, which will export 90 percent of its output overseas.

The launch of operations was attended by SCZONE Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien, according to an SCZONE press statement.

Trial operations at the $25 million dishwasher production line, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million units, started in March 2023, the statement said.

Midea Egypt’s new plant is expected to create 1,500 jobs including the 270 jobs created by the dishwasher line.

The company is on track to open its logistics hub to export the company's products abroad by the end of 2023, the statement noted.

Construction of the plant, spread over an area of 60,000 square metres in TEDA Suez, had started in in 2021.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

