KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's trade ministry said on Thursday it facilitated an exchange of deals between Malaysian and Chinese companies worth 13.2 billion ringgit ($2.80 billion) in potential investments.

The deals include collaborations in banking, oil and gas, energy, and education, the trade ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff)