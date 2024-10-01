The cooperation between China and Qatar has achieved fruitful outcomes in various fields with the bilateral trade volume growing from $10.6 billion in 2014 to $24.5 billion in 2023, an increase of over 130 percent, Ambassador of China to Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin has said.

The envoy was addressing a gala reception to celebrate the 75th National Day of China on Monday.

Present on the occasion were Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Saleh bin Majed Al Khulaifi, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, senior defence officials, members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, representative of media houses, guests and members of the Chinese community.

The ambassador said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, China-Qatar relations have gone through a ‘golden decade’ of comprehensive and rapid development, and have become a model of unity and mutual benefit among developing countries.

Mutual trust between China and Qatar, the envoy noted, has continued to deepen as President Xi Jinping and HH the Amir have met six times in the past decade and reached many important consensus decisions on deepening the China-Qatar strategic partnership.

Xiaolin said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Qatar

The Chinese envoy said China and Qatar have formed a new model of highly complementary, mutually beneficial and promising cooperation with energy collaboration as its main pillar, infrastructure development as a key area, and financial investment and high-tech sectors as emerging growth points.

He added that China is committed to promoting global common development by putting forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI), advocating to forge a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership to jointly tackle prominent issues including food security, poverty reduction and energy security.

Talking about China’s role in maintaining world peace and stability, the envoy said China has put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI) to address the complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win mindset, eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, and promote durable peace and development in the world.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

