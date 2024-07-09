KUWAIT, Jul 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem said on Monday that his country was extremely keen on protecting the environment as it developed Al-Shgaya station project for photovoltaic energy that has less negative affect on the ecosystem in comparison to traditional stations.

This came in a statement for KUNA on the sidelines of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries held in the City of Qingdao, East of China's Shandong Province.

Ambassador Al-Najem said that the forum aimed to exchange experiences and enhance cooperation among member states to confront the challenges of climate change and enhance sustainable development.

During their participation in the Forum, Kuwait Environment Public Authority engineers Fadhila Al-Marzouq and Hajeer Al-Aiban showcased Al-Shgaya station project.

The Green Development Forum aims to boost the sustainable economic and social development of all countries and promote harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

