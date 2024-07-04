KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a letter from President Xi Jinping of China on the sturdy bilateral relations between the two nations, and modes of developing strategic partnership across a variety of fields.

The letter also included issues of common interest and latest developments on international and regional fronts, mentioned a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received the letter during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the country, Zhang Jianwei.

