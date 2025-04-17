Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded the 13th edition of its Diplomatic Circle event, which brought together more than 100 ambassadors, consul generals, and commercial attachés stationed in the UAE.

Held annually, the meeting serves as a platform to advance cross-border economic cooperation.

During the event, Dubai Chambers shed light on the promising outlook for the national economy across diverse sectors and explored ways to strengthen international trade and investment ties through constructive dialogue.

The discussions reaffirmed Dubai’s strong commitment to collaboration and strategic partnerships that support mutual development goals.

During his welcome address, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the vital role of close collaboration with the diplomatic community in fostering meaningful partnerships.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between Dubai and nations across the globe in key areas, including trade, economic development, and investments.

Al Mansoori stated, “The Diplomatic Circle reflects our shared commitment to strengthening global economic ties and advancing trade and investment cooperation towards broader horizons. Our relationships with diplomatic missions are built on collaborative efforts that align with Dubai’s vision and serve mutual interests, contributing to increased trade flows, investment attraction, and the strengthening of bilateral economic partnerships. This ultimately reinforces Dubai’s global investment appeal.”

He added that Dubai’s economy is progressing steadily, powered by its integrated strengths—especially its strategic global partnerships that foster close collaboration. These connections link business communities and create shared growth opportunities, forming a solid foundation for expanding trade and investment. Dubai Chambers continues to strengthen these ties through its 34 international offices, which help open new trade routes, ease market entry, and support business growth.

The meeting featured a panel discussion on the National Investment Strategy 2031, during which Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Investment, presented the key pillars of the strategy.

He outlined the goal of positioning the UAE as a leading global investment destination by 2031 and a strategic hub for foreign direct investment, with a focus on priority sectors.

Meanwhile, Dubai Chambers showcased in a presentation the chambers’ key achievements during 2024. The presentation also highlighted some key programmes and initiatives across the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, which include the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.