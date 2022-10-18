The General Company for Ports in Iraq (GCPI) and China’s Shanghai Electric Group have signed a framework agreement to develop a power and desalination plant in Basra governorate, a transport ministry official said.

Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the agreement with state-owned Shanghai Electricity covers the implementation of Al-Faw power and water desalination plant with a power generation capacity of 3,000 megawatts and desalination capacity of 1,250,000 cubic metres/day.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

