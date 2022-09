Trade between Iran and China reached $11.15 billion in the first eight months of August 2022, an increase of 19 percent year-on-year, state-owned news agency IRNA reported, citing China's Customs Administration data.

China has imported $4.95 billion in the last eight months of 2022, up 14 percent year-on-year.

On the other hand, Beijing exported $6.2 billion to Iran during the period, up 24 percent year-on-year, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)