UAE-based ENOC Group’s aviation subsidiary has expanded its jet fuel network reach to China to fulfill the growing global energy needs.

The network will include 14 airports across cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, the company said in a statement.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Today, ENOC has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries, which demonstrates our track record of growth and success.”

Established in 2002, ENOC Aviation has a global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe. It provides more than 40 percent of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport.

Last year, ENOC announced the completion of its 16.2-kilometre jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The pipeline will carry 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport and meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports until 2050.

