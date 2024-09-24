Arab Finance: Egypt is welcoming foreign investors to establish companies using their home currencies, including the Chinese yuan, as part of efforts to attract Chinese companies to the Egyptian market, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones Hossam Heiba said in an interview with Asharq Business.

This option is available for currencies recognized by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and traded through the banking system, Heiba said.

Heiba advised that companies using non-dollar currencies should focus on export activities to ensure the availability of hard currency.

He also urged Saudi investors to visit the dedicated unit for Saudi investments at the authority's headquarters to explore investment opportunities, receive support in project planning, and resolve any challenges they may face.

