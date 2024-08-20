BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping praised Vietnam on Monday during talks with Vietnam's new leader To Lam in Beijing on his first state visit since he took office, Chinese official media Xinhua said. The meeting signals the close ties between the two neighbours, which have well-developed economic and trade relations.

"China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party leadership, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of reforms and socialist modernisation," Xi said at the meeting. "I believe that our road will expand wider as we walk further," Xinhua cited the Chinese leader as saying. He underscored establishing good working relations and personal friendship with Lam.

China said last week it "fully reflects the great importance he attaches to the development of ties between both parties and countries".

Lam arrived in China's southern province Guangzhou on Sunday for a three-day visit that would include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese top officials. While in Guangzhou, he visited some Chinese locations where former President Ho Chi Minh conducted revolutionary activities.

China and Vietnam signed 14 documents spanning cross-border railways to crocodile exports. Lam during the meeting asked China for soft loans and technology to develop his country's transport infrastructure and agreed with Xi Jinping to boost defence and security ties.

The two also agreed to enhance railways and highway connectivity between the two communist-ruled neighbours and Xi pledged to import more Vietnamese farm produce, the statement said.

China and Vietnam signed documents on planning and feasibility studies for standardised railway routes after preliminary deals were signed in December during Xi's state visit to Hanoi. Lam described the bilateral ties as a "top priority in Vietnam's external policy" and called his trip to China "the affirmation of the Party and the Vietnamese government to value the relation with China".

Other documents signed covered cooperation between central banks, media, health and the quarantine and inspection of coconuts, crocodiles and durians. After the signing, Xi and Lam continued talks on important issues of common concern over tea in a "cordial and friendly atmosphere", Chinese official media Xinhua said. The two countries will issue a joint declaration on further strengthening their strategic partnership, Xinhua said.

Reuters.