BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Monday, according to Chinese state media.

Marrero comes to China as Cuba's economy, which is heavily dependant on food, fuel and other imports, is close to collapse, following a more than 50% decline in its export earnings, which are needed to purchase imports.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)