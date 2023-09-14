China’s JAC Motors Company intends to build an automobile plant in Algeria in partnership with a local firm, Algerian newspapers said on Thursday.

The plant will have a production capacity of 100,000 cars per year and will be constructed in the Northwestern Algerian Aïn Témouchent province, they said.

In a report from the capital Algiers, Elkhabar Arabic language daily said Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Minister Ali Aoun discussed the project with representatives of JAC Motors and its local partner Amin Auto.

The paper quoted Amin Auto as saying in a statement that the car structures would be manufactured in Algeria and 30 percent of its components would also be locally produced. It will also export 40 percent of its production, the report noted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

