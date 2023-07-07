China Mobile International Limited (CMI) and Muscat-based Zain Omantel International (ZOI) have signed a partnership deal to accelerate the adoption and advancement of Machine-to-Machine (M2M), Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across the Middle East region.



“We aim to accelerate the development and deployment of M2M, IoT and IoV solutions in the region where we see huge growth potential,” said Alex Lee, Managing Director of CMI Middle East.



Echoing this sentiment, Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI, stated: “Our advanced 5G international roaming setup in ZOI’s countries of operations is forming the foundation to offer the connectivity that such services continuously require.”



ZOI is a joint venture between Kuwait's Zain Group and Oman's Omantel.

