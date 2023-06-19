China has commenced work on a photovoltaic (PV) facility that will produce monocrystalline silicon wafers with an annual output of 100 gigawatts (GW) and monocrystalline cells with a yearly production of 50 GW.

The mega facility, covering 205.4 hectares of land, will be located in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Global Times newspaper reported.

The total investment is expected at nearly 45.2 billion yuan ($6.32 billion).

The facility is claimed to be “the world’s largest PV manufacturing base with the highest production capacity”, the newspaper reported.

