China i2i Group, a leading player in the global tourism industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taiba Investments – a groundbreaking collaboration that will pave the way for holding China Visitors Summit (CVS) in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2024.

The group recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Dur Hospitality, a leading company specialising in delivering world-class hospitality services infused with authentic Saudi hospitality.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese travellers, hosting the CVS in the kingdom represents a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between these two significant players in the global travel industry – China as a prolific source market and Saudi Arabia as a burgeoning destination, a statement said.

In the wake of the pandemic, Chinese inbound travel to the Middle East is poised to surpass 2019 levels in the coming year, and Saudi Arabia is set to lead the way as one of the fastest-growing markets for Chinese travellers in the Middle East.

The CVS, China Visitors Summit – Saudi Arabia, will serve as a dynamic platform, uniting a diverse array of Chinese travel buyers, including travel agencies, tour operators, MICE managers, corporate travel planners, OTA's (Online Travel Agencies), and specialty agencies catering to luxury, adventure, historical, and cultural tour products, all of which align seamlessly with the unique offerings of Saudi Arabia.

Taiba Investments in Saudi Arabia stand as significant players in the hospitality landscape, boasting a portfolio of over 40 properties and 5,746 rooms across the country and an additional 20 properties in development.

The expertise and expansive network are invaluable assets that will contribute to the success of CVS – Saudi Arabia.

This landmark cooperation entails hosting the CVS event at one of Taiba Investments prestigious properties, alongside close collaboration in developing comprehensive marketing and promotional campaigns to amplify the event's reach and impact.

Alexander Glos, CEO at the China i2i Group, said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in bringing together the dynamic Chinese travel market and the boundless opportunities Saudi Arabia offers. We are confident that CVS – Saudi Arabia will create lasting connections and foster tourism growth between these two vibrant destinations.”

