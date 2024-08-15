BEIJING, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) -- China's trade with Africa reported steady growth in the first seven months of the year, official data showed.

Trade between China and Africa rose 5.5 percent year on year to 1.19 trillion yuan (about US$166.6 billion) during the January-July period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, customs data showed.

China-Africa trade reached a record high of US$282.1 billion in 2023, up 1.5 percent year on year, showing strong resilience.

In 2023, China's new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products exports to Africa increased by 291 percent, 109 percent and 57 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, China's imports of African nuts, vegetables, flowers, and fruits increased by 130 percent, 32 percent, 14 percent, and 7 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year