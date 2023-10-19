Saudi-listed ACWA Power has signed seven cooperation agreements with Chinese firms for solar, green hydrogen and water desalination projects.

The agreements were signed during the third Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing on October 17-18, the company said in a press statement.

The agreements were signed with the following entities:

State Power Investment Corporation, state-owned power generators

Bank of China

Power China Group, a civil engineering firm

Energy China Group, a power and infrastructure solutions provider

Jinko Solar, a solar panel manufacturer

