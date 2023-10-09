More than 110 countries are slated to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this month, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The forum, which will be held in Beijing from 17 to 18 October includes three high-level discussions on connectivity, green development and digital economy.

In addition, there will be six thematic forums addressing trade connectivity, people-to-people communication, think tank exchanges, clean Silk Road, subnational cooperation and maritime cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing last month.

In addition, a CEO conference is on the agenda.

Several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The BRI was launched by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

So far, BRI has attracted the participation of more than three-quarters of countries worldwide and 32 international organisations, Global Times newspaper reported, citing China’s foreign ministry.

Over the past decade, the initiative has facilitated nearly $1 trillion in investment, initiated more than 3,000 cooperation projects and generated 420,000 jobs.

Infrastructure connectivity between regions and continents has become more accessible through Belt and Road cooperation, the CGTN news channel reported.

The China-Europe Railway Express has reached 211 cities in 25 European countries, and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has linked China’s central and western regions with more than 300 ports in over 100 countries, the report added.

Speaking at a press conference in August, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “The forum is not only the highlight of commemorative events to mark the anniversary, but also an important platform for all partners to plan high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.”

If fully implemented by 2030, BRI transport infrastructure is expected to increase global real income by 0.7 percent to 2.9 percent, lifting 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million people from moderate poverty, Wang said, citing the World Bank report.

“We will take the holding of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as an opportunity to take stock of what we have achieved and chart the course for the future,” he told Xinhua news agency.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

