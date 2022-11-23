In a rare milestone, the East Sitra Housing Project marked ten million lost time injury (LTI) free man-hours.

The project implemented by the Bahrain Housing Ministry has China Machinery Engineering Corporation as the main contractor.

A special event was held to mark this success, which was attended by Ministry of Housing (MoH) Director Mohammed A Rashdan, MoH-Project Manager Abdul Aziz Qamber, GHE (Consultant)-Project Manager Michael Enright, CMEC-Project Manager Totti Cao, CMEC- Construction Manager Frank Sun and CMEC-Commercial Director Mr Li.

The sub-contractors management team comprises Nass Contracting/ Almoayyed Construction and Aradous have deployed approximately 2,500 workers in the project.

The project started in March 2021 and has achieved ten million safe manhours since then.

During the opening ceremony, the ministry emphasised the importance of safety during the successful implementation of the project and stated the achievement of 10 million LTIfree manhours brings a sense of pride at the same time it brings a huge responsibility going forward to maintain it and aim higher.

The CMEC Management stated during the event Safety is the Core Value of the business and is being treated all above.

“The safety/ health and welfare of the workers remain the highest priority for the project and will continue to maintain and improve it.

“During the event, the workers were awarded for their remarkable behaviour in achieving this milestone.

The credit for this achievement goes to every single person involved in the ESHP project.”

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).