The good news for the people of Abu Dhabi is that WOW Electronic Transport Services is ready to start the transportation services in Abu Dhabi from today. WOW has moved one step forward in another state of Emirate and announced that it has completed contractual requirements with the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi, and has gotten approval from the government of Abu Dhabi to start its field operations effectively.

WOW encourages transportation services through AI Technology startup in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the company WOW has been permitted to offer e-hailing passenger transport services through AI Technology development of their applications and online system to provide luxury and seamless vehicle services in Abu Dhabi. Through this AI Technology implementation WOW has developed the option of Voice Over search for pickup and drop-off locations. Not only this customers can chat real-time with the leaders through text messages and voice messages. Also, the ride details can be tracked online through the real-time GPS Navigation tracking of the ride.

To get the WOW services just need to download the application from Google Play Store and Apple App Store naming “WOW Ride”. Get register first before indicating pickup and drop-off locations for ride-booking. After that, the ride details will be shown to them from where the customer can also track the real-time location of their ride.

With a lot of options to choose from in the cars, based on different needs and budgets according to the customer requirements. WOW introduces multiple riding categories which include WOW Easy, WOW Long Drive, WOW Premium XL, WOW Luxury, WOW Ladies, WOW School, WOW Kids, WOW Stretch Limo, WOW Emergency, WOW Economy, WOW Family, and WOW VIP.

“WOW being launched will bring a great perk for the people of Abu Dhabi; an app with dedicated electronic transport services that meet the growing needs of travelers, people living, and communities existing within Abu Dhabi and linking outside the other states and cities. Starting from Dubai, the state-of-the-art service is now available in Abu Dhabi. Hoping that 2022 will be a good year, WOW has intended its service to cater to the needs of the customers,” said Abdul Rahman, Transportation Head of WOW.

As we also know that Abu Dhabi schools are reopened and kids are returning back to school during this pandemic covid-19 situation, WOW is here to accommodate the future of its nation with full safety and precautionary measures. WOW always operates for the benefit of its customers that is why it has the WOW School category to provide the optimum riding experience to school going kids in Abu Dhabi with full covid-19 safety precautionary rules. Our leaders will pick the kids from the door-step and drop them at the school with full safety and other required precautionary measures.

According to the company, WOW services is already registered and fully operational in Dubai from January 2019 under the authorities of RTA, Dubai. And now it will be functional in Abu Dhabi. WOW also has plans to hit major metropolitan cities across the world after the states of UAE.

Recently, the Covid-19 has caused much damage to the transport business and vehicle drivers faced a lot of difficulties earning at that time. WOW Electronic Transport Services has also brought opportunities for the drivers to earn more money by driving and registering with WOW as WOW Leaders.

