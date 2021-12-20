Sustainability and the global transition to clean energy to be upfront at the exhibition, technology showcase and business forums

Abu Dhabi: The prestigious, energy and sustainability-focused global platform, World Future Energy Summit 2022, will bring together industry leaders from around the world to showcase their technologies and innovations at ADNEC, from 17 to 19 January 2022 to provide unparalleled business, networking and knowledge exchange opportunities throughout Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Organised by RX Middle East and hosted by Masdar, the 14th annual event will explore themes of sustainability and the global transition to clean energy at the exhibition, showcase technologies and innovations from around the world, and host industry forums discussing the latest trends and best practice. Confirmed international solution providers include some of the world’s leading brands including Engie, Mitsubishi Power, DNV GL, Fronius International, Huawei, Jinko Solar, Acciona, Junluo Water and Dulevo amongst many others. They will be able to meet and network with the region's top investors, government and business stakeholders and project owners and entrepreneurs.

Endorsing Abu Dhabi’s position as the business hub between Europe, Asia, and Africa, the previous World Future Energy Summit 2020 saw participation from 125 countries, with international attendance up 11%, out of a total attendance of 34,000. At least 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed among the 227 participating companies of which 72 were from the UAE, showcasing 840 global brands.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 will host 11 country pavilions that feature innovative clean energy and sustainability technologies and connect emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with technology players across Europe, North America, and Asia. These pavilions are from Japan, Germany, China, Nigeria, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Korea, France, India, and Switzerland.

Further enhancing business networking at the event, the Sustainability Business Connect Programme is an unparalleled match-making platform that will connect buyers with global technology providers and accelerate the development of projects at the World Future Energy Summit. At the previous event, the platform hosted over 200 qualified buyers and facilitated more than 2,800 business meetings.

The timing could not be better – earlier this year the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that more than 260 GW of renewable energy capacity was added globally in 2020, despite a challenging global economic environment. More than 80 percent of all new electricity capacity added was renewable, with solar and wind accounting for 91 percent of that.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, said: “Our annual participation at the World Future Energy Summit is a great opportunity to provide high-quality solar trackers to key projects across the region. The event helps us explore exciting new partnership and business opportunities that help optimise cost, quality and project

Ali Qundil, Regional Sales Director Middle East of Andritz, said: “The World Future Energy Summit provides Andritz a platform to meet current and new customers and we look forward to showcasing our latest technologies for Water solutions at the event. We are particularly enthused by the public-private partnership approach adopted by Middle East governments and expect many more projects to be announced to address increasing water demand due to population rise and climate change.”

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “The World Future Energy Summit provides the perfect platform for technology and innovation providers from across the world to meet and do business with the Middle East’s powerful investors and influential projects owners. The event provides unparalleled networking opportunities, thought-provoking forum sessions and opportunities to develop new business partnerships.”

The World Future Energy Summit 2022, organised by RX Middle East, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 17 – 19 January 2022. Hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, it provides the perfect opportunities for business, innovation and knowledge exchange through a series of focused events addressing current sustainable development trends in the region and beyond.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021