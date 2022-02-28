Dubai: WayCool Foods, India's largest and fastest growing agri-commerce company, unveiled the ‘most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy’ solution on the side-lines of Dubai Expo 2020. The company announced its foray into the UAE at the recently held ‘Food for Future Summit’ in Dubai. With the entry into the UAE market, WayCool plans to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East.

Facilitating traceability and end-to-end integration, WayCool’s tech stack solutions is aimed to benefit food ecosystem players by reducing food wastage, informed decision making, and real time intelligence.

The solutions include automation, Internet of the Tings (IoT), robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to integrate the food economy enabling stakeholders to increase efficiency by ensuring seamless flow of information, fund, and materials.

Commenting on the entry to the UAE market, Mr. Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder & Managing Director of WayCool Foods & Products, said, “We are gearing up to open an office in the UAE with plan to strengthen our footprint across the Middle East. We offer an integrated tech solutions for the food sector to enhance efficiency and reduce wastage for sustainable living. We entered the regional market in 2021 and now with the first office outside India, we are all set to strengthen our footprint across the market.”

“WayCool brings technology to diversify farming activities to ensure that this profession remains sustainable and attractive. We also emphasise on the roadmap of making end-to-end supply chains more efficient and reducing costs in the farming sector,” he added.

“We are also glad to have the opportunity to be part of the ‘Food for Future Summit’ and be part of the agri-tech and food security conversations. We focus on food development and distribution, leverage innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Implementing deep tech and automation has enabled us to successfully contribute to create a world class, sustainable food economy,” Mr. Jayaraman further said.

WayCool Foods has recently invested in the technology stack of Bengaluru-based agri-tech start up Gram WorkX founded by Mr. KA Gopalakrishnan & Ms. Supriya Anantkrishnan to integrate the farm management systems with WayCool’s soil to sale full stack solution. WayCool is investing USD 1 m in the company and an additional USD 1 m will be invested in the following years.

GramworkX is a cloud-based smart farm resource management tool, which helps farmers optimize and monitor utilisation of water. It quantifies and provides analytical insights into water consumption patterns across fields and soil types and provides data support.

About Waycool

WayCool Foods is India’s largest and fastest-growing agri-commerce company. Focusing on food development and distribution, the company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Through its farmer engagement program - Outgrow, WayCool works with 85000+ farmers. WayCool operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 1,00,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade, and food services space. WayCool's consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, KitchenJi, L'exotique, and Freshey’s, to name a few.

