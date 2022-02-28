Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Following the recent launch of ‘The Batman Season’, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be welcoming superfans of DC’s Batman to its first-ever ‘Batman Run’, on March 5, from 8:00am – 12:00pm.

With endless fun, entertainment and three running courses suited for all competitive spirits, guests and families of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in a 2km and 5km Family Run, in addition to a complimentary 200m Kids Run, made especially for the little ones inside the Park. The 2km and 5km Family Run will be held at the perimeter of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and features two routes with photo opportunities for Batman fans to commemorate this unique moment with their friends and families.

Don Strickler, General Manager, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to be introducing the Batman Run for the first time in addition to the various on-ground activities that guests and families can enjoy during ‘The Batman Season’. It comes as no surprise for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to be hosting unique events that are suitable for guests of all ages. As we continue to deliver themed experiences for the young and the young at heart, our guests will get the chance to immerse themselves in a world of family-friendly entertainment every time they visit the Park.”

Guests and families can engage in a variety of fun-filled on-ground activities such as getting crafty with the Batman Mosaic, treating themselves to a Batman waffle, watching the live demonstration of a Scribble Art artist and enjoying the face painting session for a truly Batman inspired experience. Top runners will be crowned winners before joining the rest of Batman superfans who will get the chance to meet the Caped Crusader himself at the award ceremony.

Following the event, guests and families can buy their tickets to enjoy the rest of ‘The Batman Season’ in-Park activities and live shows at Gotham City, such as the ‘Scarecrow Revenge’ show, which also features DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow.

For more information on The Batman Season, please visit:

https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/events/the-batman-season

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

For more information, please visit: www.wbworld.com

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit www.dccomics.com and www.dcuniverseinfinite.com.

