Dubai, UAE: EXPOMUN, an historic Model United Nations conference being held the final week of Dubai Expo, March 25 to 28, announces the opportunity for UAE based applicants to obtain scholarships to attend.
Model U.N., or, MUN, is an educational simulation of the work of the U.N. in which tens of thousands of the world’s top performing students aged roughly 13 to 21 undertake hands on research, debate and consensus building around key global issues and international relations at conferences around the world annually.
Young delegates of the world class EXPOMUN event starting at age 13 will be immersed in real world foreign affairs issues and be given the chance to practice and hone their diplomacy soft skills in teamwork, negotiations, public speaking and consensus building.
Prospective applicants can register on the EXPOMUN website, www.expomun.com and can stipulate their interest in obtaining one of the 20 scholarships being offered by the UNA in the UAE. Consideration is on a first come, first served basis.
Additional partial scholarships will be offered to UAE students who participate in a Global Goals week SDGs activity being conducted by EXPOMUN and India partner Orion Square between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30, details will be announced on January 21.
According to Lisa La Bonte, Secretary-General of UNA in UAE, "We continue to recognize dynamic youth across the nation of all nationalities who are keen to participate and who would benefit from EXPOMUN tuition/fee assistance. It’s our hope that those students with financial need will register and take advantage of the Model U.N. opportunity."
For more information please contact:
Lisa La Bonté for UN Association in UAE / AYVF lisa@ayvf.org
+1 917 794 4449
About Model United Nations (MUN)
Model United Nations, also known as Model UN, or by the initialism MUN, is an educational simulation and academic activity in which students can learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations. MUN involves and teaches participants research, speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities. Usually an extracurricular activity, some schools also offer Model UN as a class. It is meant to engage students and allow them to develop deeper understanding into current world issues.
About the Expo Model United Nations conference (EXPOMUN)
Aiming to make multiple Guinness World Records, the Expo Model United Nations (EXPOMUN) conference aims to host 120 nationalities of dynamic young delegates and aspiring diplomats in Dubai during Expo2020. The events take place starting with an SDGs activity during Dubai Expo Global Goals (SDGs) Week Jan. 16-22 with the 4-day conference running March 25 to 28. www.EXPOMUN.com
About the United Nations Association in UAE (UNAUAE)
The Arabian Gulf’s first UNA launched in 2010 joined a network of over 100 UNAs globally as the citizen’s movements of the U.N. UNAUAE undertakes educational activities nationwide with a focus on Model U.N. club development and training, SDGs programming, briefings, and challenges and hosting overseas government and diplomacy practicums and trainings. www.unauae.org
About the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. www.sustainabledevelopment.un.org
About Arab Youth Venture Foundation (AYVF), Producer
Middle East’s first NGO for strategic workforce development supporting GCC's diversified economic visions, fuelling pipelines of national talent and nurturing company (jobs!) creators with a foundation in STEM across Space, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Energy industries serving 103 nationalities and impacting over 5 million youth aged 6 to 26 since 2007. www.ayvf.org
About PwC - EXPOMUN Knowledge Partner
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. www.PwC.com
Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 22 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 7,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me). PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.
