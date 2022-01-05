PHOTO
Al Ain : The United Arab Emirates University has made a qualitative leap in the academic research during 2021, which is a year full of many research achievements and scientific innovations. The academic research is a fundamental pillar through which the university seeks to provide the capabilities to achieve the university's vision of being a research-intensive university.
The UAEU researchers were able to enhance the role of the university as a center of expertise and knowledge through the results of research supervised by the various research teams from various colleges and research centers, which were published in the most prestigious international journals. The UAEU researchers published 1934 research papers in 2021 in those journals, compared to 1,538 papers in 2020, which is an increase of 25.7%. The College of Science researchers published 491 research papers according to Scopus database in 2021, while the College of Engineering researchers published 369 and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences 373 research papers in 2021.
The university pays great attention to the quality of education outcomes by encouraging researchers to publish in the top 25% of international journals according to Scopus database. The data shows that the quality of research production is constantly increasing, as the percentage of high-quality production in research papers excluding papers that published in conference volumes and book chapters increased from 53.6% in 2020 to 60.8% in 2021, while research publication increased in the top 10% of international journals according to Scopus data from 23.8% in 2020 to 25.3% in 2021.
This increase in academic research production was positively reflected on the average citation per paper. The citation rate for each research paper in the last five years increased from 8.39 in 2020 to 9.3 in 2021, and this confirms the remarkable improvement in the quality of research outputs.
Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, said that the university has provided all means to support academic research from state of the art laboratories that help in building a research environment that supports innovation and enables researchers to provide practical solutions to societal challenges related to national strategic priorities. The university also provided various opportunities for funding research projects based on scientific competition to ensure the achievement of promising and high quality research outputs. The office of the Associate Provost for Research is dedicated to support student research ideas in order to contribute to enhancing the academic research skills of the university student as a necessary future skill required for the next fifty years.
