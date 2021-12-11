Al Ain : Within the framework of the strategic partnership, research cooperation and student exchange between the United Arab Emirates University UAEU and Akita University in Japan, which began in 2018, a team of researchers and innovators in the joint laboratory between the Department of Geosciences, College of Science, UAEU - and Akita University in Japan enabled to use of a new water treatment technology based on ceramic membranes, and an advanced technological device that separates water from oil, to remove solid impurities and particles known as "Ceramic Membrane-based Produced Water Treatment Technology (CMPWT)". In the presence of Prof. Hakim Saibi, Department of Geosciences, College of Science, researchers, and experts: Mr. Nakamura Arata, Mr. Kawamura Kazuyuki, and Mr. Ikeda Keisuke, representatives of the Japanese companies of oil, gas, and water sector: INPEX and JOGMEC, and several researchers and students in the joint laboratory on the university campus.

Prof. Hakim Saibi, Department of Geosciences, College of Science, explained, “The Ceramic Membrane-based Produced Water Treatment Technology (CMPWT) is an emerging technology for removing oil and particulates from oily water and it will be presented to students and researchers. This technology improves the quality of water and its use for agricultural and industrial purposes.

Mr. Nakamura Arata said that this modern technology, which is currently being developed by a joint team between the UAEU and Akita University in Japan, is unique and will serve the oil, gas and energy sector in the country. He stressed that companies are developing it to be economically feasible and serve the oil and gas sector to protect the environment and make effective use of heavy water in uses that achieve sustainability and preserve environment and agriculture.

