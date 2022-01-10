DUBAI, UAE : Real Secure, one of UAE’s leading mission-critical security and tech infrastructure services providers, has strongly emphasized the importance of cyber security for UAE’s SMEs in 2022. The company also stressed upon the fact that majority of the companies in the SME sector with legacy systems don’t engage in regular IT audits which makes them a good target for spammers and ransomware attacks.

Ransomware is an ever-evolving form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device, rendering any files and the systems that rely on them unusable. Malicious actors then demand ransom in exchange for decryption. In 2020, the total amount of ransom paid by victims reached nearly $350 million worth of cryptocurrency, a 311% increase compared with the previous year, according to Chainalysis.

“According to UAE Ministry of Economy, the SMEs sector represents more than 94 percent of the total number of companies operating in the country and employs more than 86 percent of the private sector's workforce. A robust technology framework is a backbone for any company, especially in this tech-dependent business eco-system. We strongly believe that SMEs are the bedrock of any economy, and it contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, and they need to be protected from such potent threats,” stated Rateesh Mohan, the Managing Director & Founder of Real Secure.

“Real Secure being a cybersecurity company, we take all the necessary steps to protect organizations from such attacks which cause downtime and heavy financial loss. We have provided security solutions and assessments to large organizations, and we aim to provide the same level of expertise and security focus to the SME sector through our managed services business,” added Mr. Mohan.

Real Secure has supported various security-critical industry sectors such as banking and finance, real estate, property management, investment, Government sector, healthcare, and Petro-chemical among several others.

“Our managed services division currently supports companies, mostly SMEs in the UAE with its IT infrastructure, as some of them don’t have the budget to have a full-scale IT department. Furthermore, we understand the criticality of security in today’s technology landscape, and all our solutions are developed keeping this key factor in mind. We ensure security is at the forefront of any project that we embark upon and is integrated into everything that we do including developing new applications, cyber security, implementing physical security solutions such as CCTV, or deploying pre-existing solutions,” concluded Mr. Mohan.

“Ransomware actors often target and threaten to sell or leak exfiltrated data or authentication information. Hackers take advantage of security weak spots to steal sensitive data or lock files. Companies need to take cybersecurity seriously and invest in it with adequate resources. Secondly, there needs to be more highly educated cybersecurity experts ready to address the menace of ransomware attacks that organizations are currently facing,” added Mr. Mohan.

“Cyberthreats became the major threat for businesses where many businesses had to shut down globally due to lack of proper cybersecurity systems in place. We are also working with logistics companies 24/7 to make sure that their organization is secured, and their services can go uninterrupted,” added Mr. Mohan.

Real Secure works with SMEs across various other verticals including healthcare, hospitality, logistics, and construction among several others where the company weaves a strong cybersecurity network, protects the organization’s tech infrastructure and data.

