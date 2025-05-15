Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt, a leading insurance provider and affiliate of SanlamAllianz, achieved outstanding investment performance in 2024, with its portfolios significantly outperforming market benchmarks. The company’s equity portfolio recorded an impressive growth of 40.50%, far surpassing the EGX30 Index increase of 19.5%. Additionally, its fixed-income portfolio delivered a return of 21.50%, outperforming the EGX T-Bond 1–3 Year Index post-tax return of 19.488%.

This strong financial performance reflects Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt’s ambitious strategy and deep investment expertise, reinforcing its ability to provide long-term financial security for its clients amid evolving economic challenges. By implementing a disciplined and forward-looking approach, the company continues to enhance insurance inclusion while delivering innovative and flexible financial solutions tailored to dynamic market needs. This success further strengthens Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt’s position as Egypt’s progressive insurer of choice, creating real value for its customers, employees, and partners. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering advanced and adaptable financial solutions that cater to shifting market demands.

A key pillar of Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt’s offerings is its long-term life insurance solutions, designed to optimize premium value. These solutions are built on three fundamental components: insurance coverage that provides financial protection against unforeseen risks, administrative costs that enhance operational efficiency, and investment allocation that leverages portfolio diversification and advanced analytical techniques. This strategic approach enables clients to make informed financial decisions, grow their assets, achieve strong returns, and effectively manage risks.

Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt continued success is driven by a team of specialized experts who closely monitor market trends, evaluate investment opportunities, and implement strategic measures to maximize returns while ensuring clients’ financial security.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.

