Dubai, UAE: Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence has announced strong global interest for “Dubai AI Seal”, the city’s first-of-its-kind certification programme for trusted AI companies. To date, 325 companies operating in Dubai have applied for the certification, representing 77 international offices.

“Dubai AI Seal” offers a comprehensive framework to build trust and transparency in AI deployment while strengthening partnerships between government entities and technology providers in Dubai, the UAE, and globally.

The initiative is open to all local, regional, and international companies licensed to operate in Dubai that offer AI-based products and services or incorporate AI into their offerings. Participation is free and applications can be submitted via www.dub.ai/ai-seal.

During Dubai AI Week, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, met with representatives of the first enterprises to receive “Dubai AI Seal”.

Among the first to be awarded the “Tier S” classification — the highest certification level — were e& and IBM. Other certified companies span key sectors including software, health, media, and real estate, with recipients such as Beinex Consulting, CSP Solutions, iO Health, CAMB.AI, Prop-AI, Rounak, and InnovaSense.

Each certified company receives a unique serial number and classification tier. The certification will be a prerequisite for participation in upcoming government-led AI initiatives and projects, with certified companies also permitted to display the Seal across their digital and promotional platforms.

By raising the bar for trust, transparency and accountability in AI, “Dubai AI Seal” positions certified companies as preferred partners for government collaboration — while reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in responsible AI innovation.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence said: “The Dubai AI Seal is part of a broader effort to attract top-tier tech companies and startups from across the UAE and the world. Our goal is to build a trusted ecosystem of AI pioneers — companies that will be the go-to partners for driving future projects across Dubai’s public and private sectors.”

Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant & Pakistan, said: "We at IBM are honored to receive the Dubai AI Seal at its highest certification level. This recognition underscores IBM’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence that is secure, transparent, and aligned with ethical principles, while also accelerating innovation and enterprises’ AI adoption and achieving ROI, backed by our watsonx platform. We commend Dubai and the UAE’s leadership in establishing global standards for trustworthy AI. As the UAE continues to lead in digital innovation, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with stakeholders across the region to support sustainable and responsible AI growth."

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer at e&, said: “Being awarded the Tier S certification – the highest distinction under the Dubai AI Seal – is a powerful endorsement of our commitment at e& to building and deploying responsible AI solutions and services. This recognition not only validates the rigorous AI standards we uphold, but also reinforces our role as an innovative and trusted leader in shaping the future of AI in the UAE and beyond.”

Shantosh Sridhar, CEO of Beinex Consulting, said: "At Beinex, we’ve always believed that the future belongs to those who harness the transformative power of AI. Receiving the Dubai AI Seal reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation, just like Dubai itself. This initiative is a testament to what ‘AI-first’ leadership looks like, and we’re proud to contribute to a strategy that sets a global benchmark. We believe it’s a call to action for organizations like ours to shape an era where AI drives progress, efficiency, and human potential."

Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO of iO Health, said: “AI is only as powerful as the purpose it serves. At iO Health, we applied for the Dubai AI Seal because we’re building technology that doesn’t just process data—it changes lives. This recognition is more than a badge; it’s a signal that purposeful, ethical AI is the future of healthcare—and we’re proud to be leading that charge from Dubai to the world.”

Avneesh Prakash, CEO of CAMB.AI, said: "The AI Seal represents the Government of Dubai’s unwavering commitment to fostering responsible, ethical, and trustworthy AI innovation, setting a global benchmark for governments worldwide. We are deeply grateful to the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) for naming CAMB.AI as one of the first recipients of the prestigious AI Seal, recognizing our dedication to developing transformative AI solutions in language translation and voice emulation. From Dubai, for the world – this further inspires us to continue creating impactful and ethical AI for the global communities."

Christian Kunz, Co-founder of Prop-AI, said: “Dubai is not just adopting AI — it’s shaping its future with it. At Prop-AI, we’re proud to be part of that evolution. Applying for the AI Seal was a natural step to align with the city’s vision of trust, transparency, and responsible innovation.”

Murali Rachamalla, Managing Director at Rounak, said: “Rounak started its cloud journey in 2014 and has continued to invest in new technologies to stay ahead. Applying for the Dubai AI Seal is a natural next step as we look to adopt AI in a practical way that adds value for our customers and supports the UAE’s digital goals.”

Bahman Kazemian, CEO of InnovaSense, said: "Dubai AI Seal is the gold standard for ethical and human-centric AI that keeps innovators accountable. When an AI company carries this badge, clients immediately know it has been vetted by Dubai’s forward-thinking guardians. At InnovaSense, we believe trust and transparency are the foundation of impactful AI, and in a field evolving at lightspeed, this Seal cuts through the noise. Dubai AI Seal is a trust badge, and it's our commitment to building AI Solutions that serves people, ethically, intelligently and with purpose."

Rabeeh Abla, Managing Director at CSP Solutions, said: "At CSP Solutions, we applied for the Dubai AI Seal because we believe responsible AI is the cornerstone of building trust in digital transformation. The Seal represents more than recognition — it reflects our commitment to delivering AI solutions that are secure, ethical, and aligned with the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more transparent future."

For more information about the Dubai AI Seal initiative, supervised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, please visit: www.dub.ai/ai-seal