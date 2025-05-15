Trade tensions, financial market volatility and debt sustainability are the three key risks facing the euro zone economy, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, previewing the bank's upcoming report on financial stability.

"The risks to growth resulting from trade tensions, combined with higher defence spending, may limit the fiscal space available to shield the economy from adverse shocks, address structural challenges associated with climate change, digitalisation and low productivity, and manage the economic implications of ageing populations," de Guindos said.

