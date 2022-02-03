DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CAE GmbH, the leading provider of training solutions to the military forces, has been awarded a contract by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support. The contract will be delivered over the next seven years, with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Romy Hawatt, Founder and Chairman of the Dubai-headquartered Airways Aviation Group said: “With several major successful airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia based in and operating out of the UAE, it is no surprise that the country is widely recognised as one of the world’s best strategic aviation hubs and therefore an excellent holding location for the Airways Aviation Group. Dubai is arguably the world’s best investor-friendly operating base and boasts first class infrastructure, communications, and other facilities, including an outstanding number of non-stop connections to many of the major and minor commercial centres around the globe.

“We are pleased and honoured to partner with CAE on this important German Airforce contract and as always, our focus and attention will continue to be around delivering only the best flight training available from our Montpellier facilities. With more than 35 years of international experience and a growing number of academies across Europe, the Middle East and Australia, the Airways Aviation Group provides advanced aviation education and training programmes that deliver certified professional EASA, CASA, ICAO and IATA outcomes,” he added.

“This contract is a great example of CAE leveraging its world-class pilot training expertise across both defence and civil aviation to provide an unparalleled solution for initial flight training,” said Dan Gelston, Group President of Defence and Security at CAE. “We are excited to expand our initial pilot training offering with the German Air Force and continue CAE’s mission to support the safety and readiness of future aviators.”

Training will be conducted between Airways Aviation’s Montpellier facilities in France and a brand-new CAE Bremen airport facility in Germany, and will include academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 20 student aviators annually, utilising a modern fleet of single Diamond DA-40 and twin DA-42 engine aircraft. The first cohort is expected to commence training in April this year and preparations are underway in anticipation of their arrival.

“This prestigious contract reinforces the established collaboration with CAE in developing the pilots of tomorrow,” said Mauro Calvano, President of Airways Aviation. “All new cadets can expect only the highest standard of training at great facilities, lots of extra-curricular sport and other activities, access to one of the largest Diamond fleets in the world, and lots of fair flying weather from our ideally located Montpellier-based academy.”

The Airways Aviation Group has trained in excess of 8,000 commercial pilots, graduated over 25,000 cabin, ground handling and maintenance professionals, and maintains over 50 aircraft in its global fleet, including Europe’s largest fleet of Diamond DA40 and Diamond DA42 aircraft, and multiple Cessna 172, Cessna 182 and Piper Seminole aircraft, with a diverse range of avionics systems, including Garmin 1000, glass cockpits and retractable undercarriage.

