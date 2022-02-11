The Colombia Pavilion showcases the investment potential of the country's different regions at Expo 2020, and visitors can explore and discover the key prospects offered by Medellin, Colombia's second largest city. Also known as the "Mountain Capital", the city of Medellín offers many opportunities for investment, digital services commercialisation, and entrepreneurship, which will be presented at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Medellín is located in the ‘Valle De Aburra’, bordered by mountains on both sides. It is the second largest city in Colombia, after Bogotá, and the capital of the department of Antioquia. Medellín is also home to Latin America's first Centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In addition to serving as the epicentre of information technologies and creative industries, the complex represents the city's innovative environment.

Innovation and development thrive throughout the region, as it is home to several integrated hubs such as the Ruta N Complex, a technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation centre that offers opportunities in artificial intelligence, IT, health services and software for education, and more. Ruta N is committed to leading the economic evolution of the city and improving the quality of life for citizens through science, technology and innovation. The city also houses the main office of EPM Group – a pioneer in energy generation with non-conventional renewable sources in Colombia and the adoption of new technologies for electric mobility in the transportation sector. EPM Group dedicates itself to providing agile and innovative solutions for regions, using sustainability as a driving force. The EPM Group also heads the Ituango Hydroelectric Project – one of the 10 biggest power generation plants in South America, scheduled for operation in July 2022. The group will also be visiting the pavilion to further shed light on the investment and innovation opportunities available at Medellin. Additionally, the city is also a hub for Colombian fashion, with its large number of shopping malls and retail areas, as well as the exceptional quality of garments designed by Colombian designers.

Furthermore, the pavilion intends to showcase the city's cultural richness. The tropical city earns the name "City of Eternal Spring", with an average annual temperature of 73 degrees Fahrenheit. Medellín is also known for the "Festival de las Flores" (Flower Festival), which showcases a wide variety of unique silletas in the world. Visitors to the city can explore handicrafts from all over the country, an organised transport system with metro service, two airports, a lively nightlife and cultural offerings such as theatres, theme parks, a botanical garden as well as an extensive network of libraries and parks.

The culture of innovation and rich heritage are sure to attract tourists as well as encourage investment in the region. The impressive offer of the Colombia Pavilion in Medellin is bound to impress and inspire visitors.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022