Dubai : This January, there are plenty of new and intriguing things to look forward to at Times Square Center. A million-dirham cash prize to be won during the Dubai Shopping Festival, launch of two new venues, and the ever popular ARTE Weekend Market is back - Times Square Center is the ultimate destination to visit in the first month of 2022.
Times Square Center participates in the Dubai Shopping Festival 2022
In the 27th edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, shoppers at Times Square Center stand a chance to win an AED 1 Million cash prize all the way till January, 29th 2022. Customers simply need to spend as low as AED 100 from any of the stores at Times Square Center to redeem their coupon from the mall customer service desk. The coupon offers a chance to spin the red, yellow, or blue wheel based on their spending threshold and win exciting prizes.
Two new stores added to the Times Square Center Family
The mall welcomes two venues, Citron and Bariks Luxe Salon. Citron specializes in products for parents with fussy little eaters at home. All their goods are natural fuss-busters, from lunch and snack boxes that can withstand the little ones roughest plays, to a line of bottles that they can actually hold, stylish lunch bags, playful dishware and more. Bariks Luxe Salon is home to the industry's most talented, creative and in-demand stylists, who readily admit to “hair addiction" dating back as long as they can remember.
The ARTE Weekend Market is back at Times Square Center
ARTE is the UAE’s largest pure handmade designer, art, fashion & craft market where shoppers can find up to 150 contemporary and highly original designers. ARTE, an acronym for ‘Artisans of the Emirates’, can base its success on the simple concept of promoting handmade arts, design, fashion, crafts, some sweet delights, all handmade right here in the UAE by its vendors. The popular flagship market is held twice a month at Times Square Center. Entrance to the event and parking is free.
For more information on the Times Square Center, visit www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram. New working schedule has been implemented starting from January 2022 and all weekend markets will be moved to Saturday and Sunday.
About Times Square Center
Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complimented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center are committed to the local community and provide a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.
