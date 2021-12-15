PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit for its ThreatQ Platform. This certification validates that ThreatQuotient’s security and governance controls previously verified by Type I effectively maintain the security, confidentiality and availability of their hosted service. The independent firm Clearview Group, conducted the audit.
A key industry standard in data security, SOC 2 evaluates a technology service provider’s ability to securely manage customer data. To achieve a SOC 2 Type II designation, organizations undergo a rigorous audit that analyzes the following trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. ThreatQuotient’s continued adherence to its policies were tested and confirmed by the Type II audit process.
“It takes tremendous discipline and organization to provide on-demand evidence throughout an audit that a company is exercising their policies and procedures. ThreatQuotient is proud of this achievement, and considers SOC 2 Type II compliance just one of the many ways we intend to continue meeting and exceeding industry security standards,” said Tom Ashoff, Senior Vice President of Engineering, ThreatQuotient. “Achieving a favorable examination of ThreatQ provides our customers the confidence that we have the proper controls in place to protect their data, and assurance of the availability and confidentiality of their hosted service.”
As customer needs continue to evolve, ThreatQuotient is committed to providing innovative threat detection and response solutions. ThreatQuotient recently announced v5 of the ThreatQ platform, launching capabilities needed today to support the security operations center (SOC) of the future, where data is the foundation. ThreatQ connects the dots, bringing an organization’s wealth of data together into a common work surface, providing data-driven security context that enables teams to be more thorough in their investigations, collaboration, response and reporting.
For more information about ThreatQuotient’s award winning security operations platform, please visit www.threatquotient.com.
About ThreatQuotient
ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.
Media Contact
Qamar Syed
qamar@oakconsulting.biz
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.