Dubai, UAE – ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit for its ThreatQ Platform. This certification validates that ThreatQuotient’s security and governance controls previously verified by Type I effectively maintain the security, confidentiality and availability of their hosted service. The independent firm Clearview Group, conducted the audit.

A key industry standard in data security, SOC 2 evaluates a technology service provider’s ability to securely manage customer data. To achieve a SOC 2 Type II designation, organizations undergo a rigorous audit that analyzes the following trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. ThreatQuotient’s continued adherence to its policies were tested and confirmed by the Type II audit process.

“It takes tremendous discipline and organization to provide on-demand evidence throughout an audit that a company is exercising their policies and procedures. ThreatQuotient is proud of this achievement, and considers SOC 2 Type II compliance just one of the many ways we intend to continue meeting and exceeding industry security standards,” said Tom Ashoff, Senior Vice President of Engineering, ThreatQuotient. “Achieving a favorable examination of ThreatQ provides our customers the confidence that we have the proper controls in place to protect their data, and assurance of the availability and confidentiality of their hosted service.”

As customer needs continue to evolve, ThreatQuotient is committed to providing innovative threat detection and response solutions. ThreatQuotient recently announced v5 of the ThreatQ platform, launching capabilities needed today to support the security operations center (SOC) of the future, where data is the foundation. ThreatQ connects the dots, bringing an organization’s wealth of data together into a common work surface, providing data-driven security context that enables teams to be more thorough in their investigations, collaboration, response and reporting.

For more information about ThreatQuotient’s award winning security operations platform, please visit www.threatquotient.com.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

Media Contact

Qamar Syed

qamar@oakconsulting.biz

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021