Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Specialist Hospital Apollo Heart Center hosted the third edition of the “BSH Health Vision 2030 Forum - Hybrid CME” chaired by Prof. Saeed Al Saeed, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Bahrain Defense Force, Royal Medical Services on the 23rd of December 2021, at Hotel Wyndham Grand, Bahrain focused on Cardiovascular Diseases in Young Adults.
Given the urgency to combat cardiovascular diseases, which is one of the leading causes of death and major public health concern in the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as globally. The forum brought together world-class cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, regulators, public health professionals, and international panelists to discuss the prevalence, risk factors, possible etiologies, treatment modalities, preventive options, and technological advancements.
The forum started with holistic discussions between the speakers and the international panelists Dr. P.C. Rath Interventional Cardiologist, Head of Heart Institute Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, India, Dr. Sanjeev Khulbey, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad India, and Dr. Zaid Alirhayim Director of Cardiac Cath lab King Fahad Specialist Hospital, Dammam, KSA led by moderator Dr. Shaikh Swalehein Bux, Interventional Cardiologist, BSH Apollo Heart Center, Bahrain.
During the discussions, Dr. Abdul Azeez Asad Mohammed, Interventional Cardiologist at Bahrain Specialist Hospital shared, “Over the years, we have noticed about 25% of patients undergoing Angioplasty and Angiography at Bahrain Specialist Hospital are under the age of 45 years; and 40% are under the age of 50 years. The disease seems to be early and hard-hitting the younger population, in terms of the physical health and economic burden.”
Dr. Amer Ardati, Interventional Cardiologist, Director of Heart Center at University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, discussed the technological advancements like Intravascular Ultrasound and Optical Coherence Tomography which are useful to understand, diagnose and manage the underlying pathology of coronary arteries.
“Sudden and unexplained cardiac death is most common in individuals under the age of 35 years. The majority of the sudden cardiac death in young may be caused by inherited cardiac conditions, including both inherited cardiomyopathies and inherited arrhythmia syndromes. The need for preventive heart heart-checkups among young adults is now more important than ever.” further added by Dr. Adel Khalifa, Consultant Cardiologist, and Electrophysiologist.
