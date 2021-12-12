PHOTO
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The latest installment in The Dubai EDITION hotel debuts today, the opening of Thía Sky Lounge. Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, opposite the iconic Dubai Mall at The Dubai EDITION, Thía sets out to be a relaxation hub during the day and a cosmopolitan attraction by night. Among the luxuries that guests can come to expect will include a spectacular infinity pool, uninterrupted and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, a slick bar in a lush green garden, cozy sun loungers and luxe cabanas.
From sunrise till sunset the rooftop terrace will offer a blissful, serene atmosphere, with tasty light fare, creative thirst-quenching cocktails and exotic shisha flavors. The space will boast loungers, in-pool loungers, cabanas and bar and lounge chairs. By nightfall the ambiance metamorphosizes as the sun loungers become sofas, the lighting dims and the music played by live DJ’s accentuates the essence of a modern elegant affair. The post sunset experience transports guests to a chic and trendy cocktail lounge with sophisticated crowds and a vibrant atmosphere.
Step into a realm of lush greenery, exquisite service, and multi-sensory opulence, set against majestic vistas of Downtown Dubai, with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. With the endless skies above, Thía is as unforgettable as it is irresistible.
Open daily
Weekdays | 10am-6pm, 7pm-12am | Pool Access AED 200 with AED150 redeemable
Weekends | 10am-6pm, 7pm-1am | Pool Access AED250 with AED200 redeemable
For reservations call 04 602 3388
ABOUT EDITION HOTELS:
EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefine the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.
For affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale. EDITION is one of Marriott International’s Luxury Brands.
