Abu Dhabi -The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that starting from Friday, December 31, 2021, it will initiate a number of improvements to the services and routes of the public transport buses in Abu Dhabi City and its suburbs. The new improvements will include additional services, an increase in service frequency, as well timings adjustments all in the aim of ensuring optimal efficiency.

The new additions serve to meet the needs of the ITC’s bus users in various regions, enhance the connection of the public bus network in Abu Dhabi, and make the use of public transport buses in the city and its suburbs more efficient, easy and comfortable.

The ITC stated that the improvement details in Abu Dhabi would be as follows:

Improvements to Bus Services within the City

The ITC announced that bus trips will be rescheduled to fit the working days and weekend transition that has been adopted in the UAE. Therefore, 60 additional daily bus trips have been scheduled during weekdays, increasing the number of trips from 4,695 to 4,755 per day. Additionally, the number of trips on Friday will also be increased by scheduling an additional 753 trips. This increase will bring the average trips number from 4,002 to 4,775 per day.

The ITC has also unified public buses’ work schedules to ensure unified operations throughout the entire week, including weekends. It has also clarified that the bus service no. 8, which sets off from Zayed Port to Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi city, will be modified to reach the Al Bateen Marina area for the purpose of increasing the geographical coverage of the service.

Improvements to the Public Buses Transport Network in Baniyas and Al Shahama

The ITC highlighted that the improvements in Baniyas and Al Shahama areas aim to improve service frequency, ensure convenience, provide a wider geographical coverage to meet the needs of public bus users and enhance the connection and integration of the public transport network, while being consistent with the requirements of the population growth and urban development in the region.

Improvements to the Public Buses Transport Network in Mussafah

On the other hand, the ITC announced that it will implement new amendments to bus services in Musaffah to include its western port area as well as changing the bus service no. 103 so that there is a direct link between Mohammed bin Zayed City and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street.

For bus timings, please refer to www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number: 800850 or use “Darbi” application.

It is also worth noting that these measures are in line with the unwavering efforts exerted by the Integrated Transport Centre to raise the efficiency of the public transport sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, meet the needs and expectations of public bus users, improve the quality of services provided to them by expanding the bus transport network, enhance service frequency, and facilitate public bus transportation services.

The ITC continuously aims to make transport a convenient public experience, especially in light of the increasing demand by various segments of society for the public bus transport services.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021