Abu Dhabi, UAE - The BarCoe Studio, an Abu Dhabi based audio, video and music-event production company has launched the “Follow Your Dreams UAE” Campaign. The campaign is aimed at encouraging artists to create, produce and pursue their artistic ambitions with the support and resources of the Studio.

As live events have suffered due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the studio views the campaign as a catalyst to motivate artists by providing them with a positive and supportive initiative. The campaign focuses on several elements of the arts and media sector and is geared towards not only singers but also the wider community. Initiatives of the campaign include:

Offering emerging UAE-based artists with audio/video services either heavily discounted or free of charge.

Providing various music and video production internships to support youth with their goal to be a part of the industry

Hosting in-person/online workshops and seminars: i.e. teen song writing, vision accelerators

Hosting community building activities that bring young artists and musicians together at the studio, which create opportunities for creative collaborations, as well meet and greets.

Working with the UAE Wellness Community on a documentary to promote mental well-being and highlight wellness

Collaborating with various establishments to help rebrand and promote them through high quality video content

Investing and upgrading music and video equipment to provide artists with the opportunity to create/produce content with technology that rivals international companies.

The BarCoe Studio has been a source of creative refuge for musicians since 2014. The studio started as a place for musicians to collaborate and grow in an environment that feels like home. It continues to develop projects and initiatives such as the “Follow Your Dreams UAE” Campaign to foster creativity, cultural growth and quality content creation.

“The BarCoe Studio has and will always be a place where musicians feel like they belong, where they can create and share music without obstacles. The campaign aims to give support and a platform to talented UAE-based artists and creatives as well as showcase the talent of homegrown artists to the world.” said Sean Barcoe, Founder of The BarCoe Studio.

Since inception, The BarCoe Studio produced over 100 musicians including several Yasalam’s Emerging Talent Competition winners. Most notably, Emirati Singer FaFa, who in 2019 opened for Bruno Mars at the New Year’s Eve Concert and most recently collaborated with Valorant, Tommy Jeans and Namshi. “The BarCoe Studio was where I began my career in the UAE. The creative space has had such an impact on my craft, and it has pushed me to grow as an artist. It has given me a platform and opportunities to expand my career as a singer. The studio has also created a creative community where I have been fortunate enough to meet, collaborate and learn from many other artists and musicians. I’m very excited to continue on this journey with the studio and look forward to growing and making an impact through music.” commented FaFa.

As the UAE’s fledgling music industry continues to grow, The “Follow Your Dreams UAE” Campaign strives to enable UAE-based artists and creatives to channel their creative efforts while showcasing Abu Dhabi as an up-and-coming hub for music and entertainment.

About The BarCoe Studio

The BarCoe Studio is located in Abu Dhabi and was founded in 2014 by Sean Barcoe, certified sound engineer and video production specialist. It is a full-service music, video and events production facility. It houses a fully equipped recording studio, video editing room and live band area. All facilities include state-of-the-art equipment and the latest software.

The Barcoe Studio also has a subdivision which organizes live shows, digital broadcasts and creates digital content to showcase locally-based talent to the world. In addition, the studio has a host of supplementary services to support and mentor artists to reach their potential.

